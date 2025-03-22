MK Stalin Convenes Key Meeting in Chennai to Advocate for Fair Delimitation

Chennai: The first meeting of the Joint Action Committee is underway in Chennai. Addressing the leaders present in the meeting, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin stated that this protest was not against delimitation but to urge for "fair delimitation".

MK Stalin said, "Our country has multiple cultures. As per constituency delimitation on population basis our states will get affected since we have taken action to control population, that's why we are in situation to oppose it and we may get decrease our representatives in parliament. As per current population, constituency Delimitation should not happen is what we all should be firm to oppose it.... This protest is not against delimitation but to urge for fair Delimitation."

In the meeting, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin stated that the states that have participated in the meeting have made significant efforts to control and manage the population growth but instead of being rewarded for this achievement, they are now at risk of losing their political representation.

"...For decades, states present here have made significant efforts to control and manage the population growth. We introduced policies, raised awareness and achieved what the nation aimed for - stable population growth. While some other states continue to experience rapid population growth, we acted responsibly. As a result, we reached the population replacement rate much earlier than many other states. But instead of being rewarded for this achievement, we are now at the risk of losing our political representation," Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister said.

The Chief Ministers and representatives from various states are the meeting. However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had backed the DMK on its stand on delimitation, did not send any of its representatives or leaders.

The MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government has locked horns with the Central government over the three-language formula proposed in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the delimitation exercise. (ANI)