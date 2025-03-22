Kanimozhi Praises Delimitation Meet's Success in Educating Nation

Chennai: After the Joint Action Meeting on delimitation called by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin concluded on Saturday, DMK MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu said that it was a successful event and everybody who participated in it was happy that somebody has taken the initiative.

Speaking to the media, Kanimozhi Somu emphasized that they have conveyed their message on the Delimitation issue to the public and the Government about what they want.

"It was a very successful event, it was a first of its kind, and it's a very good initiative done by our Chief Minister. All the leaders across the state were very happy to participate in this because this is the first initiative we have taken for the people. The whole nation today has come to know what delimitation is and what the issues of the delimitation are, and people will also start thinking about what our state really needs. I think we have taken that to the public right way and to the government, too," she said.

"The second meeting is going to be in Hyderabad. The dates are yet to be confirmed. We will be sending a committee of experts, and legal opinions will also be sought. Everybody was very happy that somebody had taken the initiative, and it was the leader from Tamil Nadu. We are so happy about that, and it is a great initiative. Everybody appreciated who came for the meeting, and everybody has gone back home with the message that they will also take that up in the future," the DMK MP said.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud said that they are opposing the present form of delimitation.

"The participants have expressed their grievance about all the things happening to the southern states. We are opposing the present form of delimitation. Our CM of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, is going to conduct one more meeting in April. Everyone will be coming to that meeting," Goud said.

The Joint Action Committee on Saturday passed a resolution on the issue of delimitation, expressing concern over the "lack of transparency and clarity" from the Union government.

The JAC unanimously demanded transparency from the Union government over any delimitation exercise and asked to extend the freeze on Parliamentary constituencies based on 1971 Census Population for next 25 years.

"Any delimitation exercise carried out by the Union Government to improve the content and character of democracy should be carried out transparently, enabling political parties of all the States, State Governments and other stakeholders to deliberate, discuss and contribute in it." the resolution passed by JAC read.

"Given the fact that the legislative intent behind the 42nd, 84th and 87th Constitutional amendments was to protect/incentivise States which have implemented population control measures effectively and the goal of national population stabilisation has not yet been achieved, the freeze on Parliamentary constituencies based on 1971 Census Population, should be extended by another 25 years," it added.

The JAC led by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urged the central government to "not penalise" the states which have effectively implemented the population control program.

"The States which have effectively implemented the population control program and consequently whose population share has come down, should not be penalised. The Union Government must enact necessary constitutional amendments for this purpose," JAC resolved. (ANI)