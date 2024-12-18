Indian Coast Guard Seizes 20 Kg Marijuana in Anti-Drug Operation Near Tamil Nadu's Mandapam

Ramanathapuram: The Indian Coast Guard seized contraband identified as Marijuana weighing more than 20 kg from Tamil Nadu's Mandapam, a press release said on Wednesday.

"Swiftly reacting to international input about drug trafficking from local agencies, the Indian Coast Guard, Mandapam launched ICG Hovercraft for anti-narco ops on Indo-SL IMBL (International Maritime Boundary Line)," it said.

The ACV (Air Cushion Vehicle) detected 10 abandoned packets, later confirmed as Marijuana, from an island near IMBL. The Contraband weighing more than 20 kg has been handed over to the Customs Department, Rameshwaram for further action, the ICG added.

Earlier, four foreigners were detained from a boat, approximately 46 nautical miles off the Tamil Nadu coast, defence officials said on Sunday.

According to the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chennai, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) swiftly carried out the operation with sea-air coordination, when the suspect boat was initially reported by a fishing boat to an ICG Dornier aircraft.

Two ICG ships apprehended the individuals onboard the wooden boat on December 6 and handed them over to the Coastal Security Group (CSG) of Tamil Nadu Police, officials said. (ANI)