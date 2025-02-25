DMK can't encash language politics anymore: BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan

Chennai: BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan hit out at Chief Minister MK Stalin after a recent incident in which Hindi lettering on the name boards at a Railway station in Pollachi in Tamil Nadu allegedly by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) workers and said that the ruling party cannot encash on language politics anymore.

This comes amidst the ongoing row between the Centre and the Tamil Nadu on the three-language National Education Policy (NEP).

Tamilisai Soundarajan said, "I condemn the attitude of DMK workers, erasing the Hindi words with black tar. This is a public property. People from the North are also coming to the state. Railway is connecting all the states. What authority do you have to erase Hindi words? Children and grandchildren of all ministers are studying in CBSE schools and learning three languages. I openly challenge MK Stalin to disclose how many children of your and your ministers' families are learning only two languages...And why are all your ministers running CBSE schools including your family members?"

She further alleged that for business' DMK wanted Hindi but for the welfare of poor children, he did not want other language.

"This is politicisation of the interests of the public. People are understanding the double standards of DMK. When some children went to Punjab and Varanasi, they faced problems in communication. They cannot encash on language politics anymore. There are other issues in Tamil Nadu and to hide those, they are doing politics on language," she said.

Meanwhile, on the incident of defacement of Railway station nameboards, Southern Railway Palakkad Division said, "RPF Pollachi identified the defaulters and registered case under relevent provisions of Railways Act and will be prosecuted. The same was rectified immediately."

Earlier, AIADMK MP M Thambidurai accused the ruling DMK government of using the language issue as a political tool ahead of elections.

"The present state government is giving permission to many CBSE schools. Let Stalin insist on withdrawing all the CBSE schools in Tamil Nadu, then the language problem would be solved. There are all the languages in the CBSE schools, if they come then the National Education Policy comes. Why can't the ministers take a stand that there must be only two languages? You (the state government) have allowed CBSE schools. The Hindi language and the National Education Policy come with it," he said.

On Monday, DMK cadres staged a protest near the Trichy central bus stand in Tiruchirappalli against the trilingual Language System in Tamil Nadu.

The protest saw party members distributing pamphlets to raise awareness among the public about their opposition to the move.

Notably, the DMK has been vocal about protecting the Tamil language and resisting any efforts to make Hindi 'more dominant', arguing that it would undermine Tamil culture and identity. (ANI)