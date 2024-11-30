Cyclone Fengal Tamil Nadu CM Stalin reviews arrangements precautionary measures

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewed arrangements and precautionary measures on Saturday in the wake of Cyclone Fengal.

The Chief Minister also inspected the Chennai State Operation Center and was accompanied by state ministers KN Nehru and KKSSR Ramachandran.

The CM, also interacted with the District Collectors of Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and other districts through video conferencing and inspected the possible field conditions. CM Staling assured that the state government is constantly monitoring the situation and was taking precautionary measures.

Addressing the media, CM Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu government had been continuously conducting inspection and taking precautionary measures.

"There has been a warning by MET that it will rain continuously for upcoming two or three days, the Tamil Nadu government has been continuously conducting an inspection and taking precautionary measures. We have received information that the cyclonic storm will cross the coast tonight. The Chennai Corporation Commissioner contacted the District Collectors of Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and other districts and inquired about the possible field conditions there. Relief work is ongoing and relief Camps have been set up and people are being accommodated there to some extent," CM Stalin said.

"It has been warned that there is a possibility of heavy rainfall tonight. Other districts are also being monitored continuously. So far, no incidents have occurred. There has been no problem so far in Chennai as preventive measures have been taken wherever water is accumulated. The Chief Minister said that even if there are problems, they will be solved immediately," the CM said.

Chennai witnessed incessant heavy to moderate rainfall from last night till this morning, which has caused rough sea conditions with strong winds.

According to IMD, Cyclone 'Fengal' over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards earlier and is expected to cross north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts later in the day.

"The Cyclonic Storm "FENGAL" [pronounced as FEINJAL] over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0530 hours IST of today, the 30th November 2024 over the same region near latitude 12.2°N and longitude 81.2°E, about 150 km east of Puducherry, 140 km southeast of Chennai, 210 km northeast of Nagappattinam and 400 km north of Trincomalee," RMC said. (ANI)