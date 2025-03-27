BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan opposes resolution moved by Tamil Nadu CM against Waqf Amendment Bill 2024

Chennai: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vanathi Srinivasan opposed the resolution moved by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 in the Assembly on Thursday.

"The state government is bringing a resolution on condemning the central government to withdraw those amendments. But today, the central government is bringing the Waqf Bill because they have received a lot of complaints regarding the administration, misuse of the Waqf property and everything. As reformic idea the central government is bringing this new amendment. So it is very well within the authority of the Parliament. It is an elected government here; the DMK is running the government, and the DMK is bringing any new law. I have put my questions before the Chief Minister. In Tamil Nadu, any municipality or any panchayat or corporation, whether they can bring any resolution of asking the state government to withdraw certain amendment or not to pass any act, so how the resolution can be passed like that here. We have opposed the resolution and walked out of the assembly," Srinivasan told reporters outside the state assembly.

Meanwhile, AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said that it looks like the DMK is in a hurry to set a narrative based on religion and language.

"Looks like DMK is in a hurry to set a narrative based on religion, language...the point here is, there was a JPC and what is the outcome of JPC, why the parties whose members are in JPC not challenging Waqf in the judiciary?...why there is a rush to pass a resolution in the Assembly?...trying to instigate people...for vote bank politics is highly condemnable," Sathyan said.

MLA who have supported today's resolution against Waqf Amendment bill brought by CM Stalin were M Jagan Moorthy MLA, President of the Puratchi Bharatham party (AIADMK Alliance), Velmurugan MLA, President, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (DMK Alliance), Nagai Maali MLA, CPIM (DMK Alliance), Sinthanai selvan MLA, VCK (DMK Alliance), MH Jawahirullah MLA, President, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (DMK Alliance), E R Eswaran MLA, General Secretary, Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (DMK Alliance).

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister moved a resolution against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 proposed by the Central government in the state Assembly and said that the Bill is "destroying" the rights of Muslims.

Speaking in the Assembly, the Tamil Nadu CM said that the Waqf Ammendment Bill is against Muslims.

"The central government is inserting schemes that are against state Rights, Culture, and tradition. In India, various cultures, traditions, and languages are present, but they are doing it with the intention of taking revenge on the states. The Waqf Amendment bill is against Muslims. I am going to take a resolution in our state Assembly today. This Waqf Amendment Bill is destroying the rights of Muslims. The central government never thought about the welfare of the Muslims and their Rights. So we are in the place to pass a resolution against it," MK Stalin said in the assembly.

He further said that the Union Government is trying to amend the Waqf Bill, which will "hinder the Waqf Board's power."

"Amendment says that two non Muslims should be a part of Stated Waqf. Muslims fear that this a way for the Government to usurp Waqf Properties, and this is against freedom of religion. This is hurting Muslim sentiments, and the Union Government has not bothered about it, and this will affect Muslim rights. DMK members in JAC, A Raja and MM Abdullah have spoken against it. Many Parties, including the DMK, have opposed it. The Waqf Bill could be tabled anytime in Parliament, and we will have to show our opposition. This Amendment will curb the Waqf Board in the future; hence, I place the Resolution," he added.

The resolution stated that the Waqf Amendment Bill will badly affect the minority Muslims to be withdrawn.

"People are living in religious harmony in India. The Constitution has provided rights for all people to follow their religion. The elected Governments have the rights to protect it. The Assembly unanimously insists that the Union Government should recall the Waqf Amendment Bill in 2024 for Waqf Act 1995 which will badly affect the minority Muslims to be withdrawn," it stated.

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to address key challenges by introducing reforms such as digitisation, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.

The government has formed a Joint Parliamentary Committee to examine the Bill in consultation with experts and stakeholders (ANI)