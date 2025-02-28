BJP and DMK in secret alliance over three-language policy: Sellur K Raju

Madurai: Former minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Sellur K Raju has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) are in a secret alliance regarding the three-language policy.

"The BJP and DMK are clearly in a secret alliance regarding the three-language policy. Udhayanidhi Stalin and Annamalai are fooling the Tamil Nadu people as if they are putting on a staged fight," Sellur K Raju stated.

Former minister Sellur K Raju participated in a public meeting and welfare assistance distribution event held in Madurai Mahaboopalayam on the occasion of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's 77th birthday.

Sellur Raju said, "During the AIADMK rule, the increase in higher education institutions in Tamil Nadu enabled students to excel without any disruptions in their studies, achieving remarkable feats worldwide. Notably, Tamilians have held and continue to hold high positions in ISRO. Former CM J Jayalalithaa facilitated students by providing laptops. Mother Teresa praised her as a protector of girl children."

"Karunanidhi once stated that those who wore wristbands were terrorists. Yet, the Muslim community has voted for such a DMK. What welfare schemes has the DMK implemented for minorities? Stalin has failed to fulfill his election promises over the past four years, particularly his promise to reduce petrol, diesel, and gas prices," he further said.

He further alleged that DMK fueled people's expectations with unrealistic promises and won the elections.

"This government couldn't even ensure the safety of a female police officer, yet they claim they will win 200 seats," he further said.

He highlighted the price hikes of rice, pulses, and milk with statistical data.

"Electricity tariffs have increased by 52 percent today. Despite a 16-day foreign tour to attract investments, he only rode a bicycle and brought back no investments. Among DMK ministers, 10 percent are out on bail, engaging in corruption in scientific ways--selling even air," he added.

He further alleged that in the Vengaivayal overhead tank sewage contamination case, the culprits are still not arrested.

"In the Anna University sexual assault case, the question remains--who is 'Sir'? They incite communal tensions to divert people from real issues. Today, people are even taxed for owning dogs and cats in their homes. In the future, they might even impose a tax for walking on the streets. AIADMK took a loan of Rs 3.5 lakh crore in 10 years, whereas DMK borrowed Rs 5 lakh crore in just 5 years. They are continuously preparing to deceive the people," he added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday urged the people to "rise" to defend the state in a fight against the delimitation of constituencies and the three-language policy.

Sharing a video message, Tamil Nadu CM said that the state is confronting two critical challenges, one of language and the other is the fight against delimitation.

Stalin pressed that the constituency delimitation state's self-respect, social justice, and welfare schemes for the people.

"Today, Tamil Nadu is confronting two critical challenges - the battle for language, which is our lifeline, and the fight against delimitation, which is our right. I earnestly urge you to convey the true essence of our battle to the people. Constituency delimitation directly impacts our state's self-respect, social justice, and welfare schemes for the people. You should take this message to people. Every individual must rise to defend our state," Stain said in a video message on X. (ANI)