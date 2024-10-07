All 5 people died due to excessive heat, says TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Chennai Air show incident

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday confirmed that five people had lost their lives due to the after effects of excessive heat duringe the Air Force Air show at the Marina Beach in Chennai on Sunday.

"Five people died, all 5 deaths were due to high temperature. A total of 102 people were affected by the soaring heat, with 93 initially requiring hospitalization. 5 people were brought in dead, 2 at Omandurar General Hospital, 2 at Royapet General Hosital, and 1 at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital," Ma Subramanian said.

"Fortunately, the situation has improved, with only 7 remaining inpatients as of now. 4 at Omandurar Hospital, 2 at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, and 1 at Royapet Hospital," the minister added.

The Health Minister also noted that precautionary measures had been communicated in advance of the event.

Also Read: IAF organises Air Show at Chennai's Marina Beach ahead of upcoming 92nd Air Force Day on Oct 8

"IAF already informed about precautions which has to be taken while coming for show with umbrella and water bottle"

Earlier in a post on X Ma Subramanian had claimed that the state government had made all arrangements as per the IAF's demand.

"Full administrative cooperation of the Government of Tamil Nadu was extended to successfully conduct the Indian Air Force Air Adventure Program at Chennai. In order to properly plan and conduct the event, a coordination meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary with Indian Air Force officers and Tamil Nadu government department officials once and then several times at the departmental level. In these consultative meetings, arrangements were made keeping in mind all the demands of the Air Force officers," he said in a post on X.

The opposition however blamed the DMK government for failing to make proper administrative arrangements.

"When the entire Chennai city was enjoying the air show done by the Indian Air Force (IAF), it was very unfortunate that the Chennai Corporation, Tamil Nadu government and the Chennai police did not cooperate with the public. The maladministration and worst traffic arrangements done by the state police have ended up where we have lost five lives and hundreds got admitted to various hospitals in Chennai. This is due to a lack of proper planning and intelligence. The (state) government has to take responsibility for this and see to it that in future, it doesn't happen," BJP Tamil Nadu Vice President Narayanan Thirupathysaid.

The Indian Air Force on Sunday organised an Air Show at Chennai's Marina Beach ahead of the upcoming 92nd Air Force Day on October 8.

—ANI