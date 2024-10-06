IAF organises Air Show at Chennai's Marina Beach ahead of upcoming 92nd Air Force Day on Oct 8

Chennai: The Indian Air Force on Sunday organised an Air Show at Chennai's Marina Beach ahead of the upcoming 92nd Air Force Day on October 8.



In the air adventure show, fighter aircraft Sukhoi Su-30MKI and Sarang helicopter took part as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy CM Udhyanidhi Stalin, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and a large number of spectators gathered to witness the spectacular show.



Garud Commandos also displayed their strength and operational preparedness at Marina Beach which is being held for the first time in 21 years in Chennai.

72 other aircraft will be taking part in the air show. This year's theme, 'Bharatiya Vayusena: Saksham, Sashakt aur Aatmnirbhar' (Indian Air Force: Capable, Strong, and Self-reliant), underscores the IAF's commitment to national security, self-reliance, and modernisation efforts.



A keen crowd of young children and adults were present at the air show. A child visitor who marked his first visit to the show said that although the show was great, the hot weather troubled them.



Speaking to ANI, the young visitor said "I am very happy my parents brought me here to attend the show. It is a very nice feeling to come here. But the weather is very hot, it would have been nice if it was in the early morning."



A parent said that they had brought the kids to experience the memorable show and said "We brought our kids here to experience the show. They are really happy, although it's very hot here."



Another child visitor said that this was his first time at the show and was enjoying it.



He said "I am in sixth class and this is my first time coming here. I am very happy I came here and I am enjoying this," said another child visitor.

"We have seen several air shows, but this is one of the best ones I have seen. This is a different experience and a fantastic show," said another visitor.

Advisories were also issued by the Greater Chennai Traffic Police urging the public to use the Metro and MRTS service and plan their travel accordingly to ensure a smoother experience of the show.