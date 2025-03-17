AIADMK's no-confidence motion against Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu fails

Chennai: A no confidence motion filed against Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazghagam (AIADMK) failed on Monday.

Deputy Speaker Pichandy announced that the resolution on no confidence motion against Speaker Appavu brought by AIADMK today failed through the voice vote. 62 members supported the resolution and 154 members opposed the AIADMK resolution.

AIADMK moved the resolution stating that Speaker Appavu is "biased and acting like a DMK worker" inside the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Tamil Nadu Assembly opposition leader and AIADMK General Secretary Edapadi Palani Sami appealed to go for division on the resolution on no confidence motion against Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said that the people will "laugh" at this resolution on the No Confidence motion against the Assembly Speaker.

"People will get to know how the Speaker works through this resolution today. The Speaker's actions have always been impartial. That is why we announced him as the Speaker. He acts without our government or party's influence. I am happy with the Speaker's proceedings. Since there is no chance to find fault with the government, such resolutions are brought. This assembly will not accept this resolution," Stalin said.

Earlier on Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday released a video on X (formerly Twitter), issuing clarifications regarding the state assembly budget session and the row over the change in rupee symbol, saying that those who don't like Tamil made it an issue

"I had released the budget logo. We had put 'RU' in it to show how committed we are to the language policy. That's all. But, those who don't like Tamil have made it a big news," Stalin said. He highlighted the state's demands from the union government regarding disaster funds and release funds for education.

However, he added, that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman didn't respond to the demands but seemed fixated on the issue of the rupee symbol. (ANI)