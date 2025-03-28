2026 fight will be between TVK and DMK: Actor Vijay throws gauntlet for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam held their first general council meeting in Chennai on Friday, during which the party's chief, Actor Vijay said that the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly polls will be between the TVK and the DMK.

The actor turned polictician sounded confident of his party's chance as he left the Bharatiya Janata Party out of the power sweepstakes.

"In 2026 fight is between only 2. One is TVK another one is DMK. Tamil Nadu would face one such different election next year which Tamil Nadu haven't face so far," he said.

The TVK Chief also took on Chief Minister MK Stalin lambasting him for the alleged drop in law and order and rise of crimes against women

"Why do you get so angry just by hearing about your rule? If you had governed properly, women's safety and law and order would have been in order. I can't talk about the atrocities being committed against women," Vijay said.

Vijay also expressed his objections to the proposed delimitation exercise, accusing the Union government of trying to reduce Tamil Nadu's seats in Parliament.

"In the name of delimitation, you (Union Government) are trying to reduce Tamil Nadu Parliament seats," Vijay said during the party meet.

He further challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on one nation one election, saying he "understands PM's plans" on the proposal to synchronise Assembly and Parliamentary elections, and alluding to Tamil Nadu "showing its power" if challenged.

"PM sir, we understand your plans when you spoke about one nation, one election. Sir (PM Modi), handle Tamil Nadu carefully. Tamil Nadu is a state which has shown its power many times... I would say be careful sir," he said.

Earlier today, during their general meeting, the party passed resolution against delimitation, National Education Policy's three language proposal, the Waqf Bill amongst others.

The party had passed a total of 17 resolutions, with the party deciding that they would ask the Centre to withdraw the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

The resolution on the language policy stated that the party will remain dedicated to the two-language policy and proposed a three-language policy under the New Education Policy is against "federalism" and TVK will never accept "imposition" of another language politically.

Calling the proposed delimitation exercise as "not necessary," the party's resolution states that the proposed delimitation will reduce the seats of the southern states. (ANI)