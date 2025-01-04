Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Delivers PM Modi's Message of Brotherhood

Ajmer: Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday offered a chadar on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ajmer Sharif Dargah. He called himself "fortunate" for visiting Dargah and gave out PM Modi's message of "brotherhood."

"We are fortunate to come here. We have brought the chadar on behalf of PM Modi. I also read the message of PM Modi that we all, with an intent of brotherhood, will work for our society, country and world peace. We sought blessings here..." said Kiren Rijiju while speaking to reporters.

On Friday, Kiren Rijiju visited the Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in Delhi to offer his prayers.

The Union Minister was accompanied by the National President of the BJP Minority Morcha. Jamal Siddiqui also offered the chadar at the Dargah. He said that he is there with PM Modi's message of brotherhood and for peace in the country.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over a 'chadar' to Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju that would be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the occasion of the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti--the 13th-century Sufi saint. The Union Minister will hand over the 'chadar' at the dargah on PM Modi's behalf on Saturday.

This 'Chadar' will be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the occasion of the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.PM Modi has been sending a 'Chadar' to the shrine annually to mark the occasion. Since assuming office as Prime Minister, Modi has offered a 'Chadar' to Ajmer Sharif Dargah ten times. This will be the 11th time he has participated in this tradition.

Last year, during the 812th Urs, the 'Chadar' was presented to the shrine by then Union Minister Smriti Irani and Jamal Siddiqui, along with a delegation representing the Muslim community, on behalf of the Prime Minister. (ANI)