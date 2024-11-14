Tonk Violence: Naresh Meena's supporters protest his arrest, block state highway

Tonk (Rajasthan): After the Rajasthan Police on Thursday arrested accused Naresh Meena for allegedly slapping the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), his supporters came out in huge numbers to protest against the same.

Tonk Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Sangwan said that the supporters of Naresh Meena set fire to the state highway outside Samravata village following the arrest.

"He was asked to not take the law into his hands and surrender. Initially, he was not in the mood but seeing the police force, he agreed. He will be charged under the relevant sections. Older records will be opened and arrests will be made accordingly. 50-60 people have been detained in this case," the SP told ANI.

Meena is an Independent candidate contesting from the Deoli Uniara assembly constituency. A huge ruckus was reported after he allegedly slapped SDM Amit Chaudhary at a polling booth in Samravata village.

Around eight four-wheelers, including police vehicles, and over two dozen two-wheelers were vandalized and set on fire during a clash between a group of unidentified individuals and police in Tonk district on Wednesday night, officials said.

After heavy deployment of the police force, the police were able to arrest Naresh Meena on Thursday. Meanwhile, his supporters set fire to the highway outside the Samravata village to protest against Meena's arrest.

As this happened, the police arrived at the spot to disperse the crowd.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Thursday took a hit at the ruling BJP government over the law and order situation in the state following the assault on a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) at a polling station in Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency.

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot while talking to media said that the "Credibility of police in Rajasthan has ended and that the law and order has collapsed in the state."

Speaking to the media over the Tonk SDM assault case, "The credibility of police in Rajasthan has ended. Law and order has collapsed. Why did a situation arise where an SDM was slapped? How did he (Independent MLA Naresh Meena) have the courage to do such a thing? This incident was not a minor incident. The BJP has no tolerance towards suggestions from the Opposition. What has the state government done in this year? When there is no fear among people, they take the law into their own hands, this is the situation in the entire state today."

