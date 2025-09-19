Crime control, peace our top priorities, says Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Sep 19 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to law and order, stating that crime control and peace remain the state’s top priorities.

Addressing the passing out parade of the 55th batch of Rajasthan Police Service (Trainee) officers at the Rajasthan Police Academy on Friday, he emphasised the need for a vigilant, well-trained, and technologically-equipped police force to meet the challenges of modern policing.

CM Sharma emphasised that police training not only imparts legal knowledge but also fosters communication, cooperation, and a strong team spirit.

The Rajasthan CM further stated that basic training plays a pivotal role in shaping the character and personality of police officers, making them ideal public servants.

Congratulating the 76 RPS trainees, including 20 women officers, the Chief Minister acknowledged their hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

On this occasion, he announced the construction of a new training building at the Rajasthan Police Academy to further enhance training infrastructure and resources — particularly in areas like cybercrime, economic offenses, and emerging criminal trends.

Highlighting his government’s commitment to women empowerment, the Chief Minister expressed pride in the increasing participation of females in the police force. He noted that the presence of 20 women among the current batch of trainees reflects positive societal change and enhances public trust. "Women officers are not only vital members of the police force but also serve as role models for others in society," he said.

Sharma underlined the importance of technical proficiency alongside traditional policing. In the age of digital crime, he stressed the need for police personnel to be proficient in cybersecurity, digital forensics, and advanced technology to effectively combat organised and cyber crime.

"The nature of crime is constantly evolving, and the police must stay a step ahead," he remarked. Calling honesty the police’s most powerful weapon, the Chief Minister urged officers to act with restraint, integrity, and team spirit.

"Policing is a collaborative effort. Mutual trust and brotherhood among officers multiply our collective strength," he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted the positive impact of active policing, noting that the crime rate in Rajasthan has declined by 19.45 per cent since 2023. Specific reductions include 17.80 per cent decline in atrocities on Scheduled Castes, 18.77 per cent decline in atrocities on Scheduled Tribes and 9.24 per cent decline in crimes against women.

“These statistics reflect our government’s concrete steps in maintaining law and order,” he stated. Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar Sharma praised the Chief Minister’s leadership, reaffirming the Rajasthan Police’s commitment to justice and public service. He said the department continues to adopt technological innovations, enhance operational efficiency, and focus on capacity building to meet modern challenges. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also honored outstanding trainees of the 55th RPS batch and posed for a group photograph.

Earlier, he inspected the parade and took the salute. Prominent dignitaries present included Minister of State for Home Affairs Jawahar Singh Bedham, Member of Parliament, Manju Sharma, MLA Gopal Sharma, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and Director, Rajasthan Police Academy, S. Sengathir.

