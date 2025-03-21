Will meet Governor today: Punjab Congress LoP protests against State govt on issue of removal of farmers

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress MLAs, including the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Friday, protested against the State government on the issue of removal of farmers from the Punjab-Haryana Khanauri Border and Shambhu Border and other issues.

"We will talk on the budget on 26th March, but today we will meet the Governor and talk about the way they (the state government) treated the farmers, 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan'," Bajwa told ANI.

Two days after Punjab police cleared the Sambhu and Khanauri border and removed the temporary structures erected by the protesting farmers, state's Agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian called for meeting of leaders of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) in Chandigarh.

The meeting will be held in Punjab Bhawan at 4 pm today, according to the notice released by the agriculture department on March 20.

On Thursday, Punjab police DIG Mandeep Singh mentioned that things like moveable tractors and trolleys were removed from the border and are being relocated a few kilometres away.

He also highlighted the cooperation of farmers during the operation and emphasized that authorities are ensuring the well-being of those detained.

"A large area has been cleared at the Khanauri border and movable things like tractors and trolleys are being shifted 3 km away from the border. If someone wants to take the trolley from there, he can show his identity with proof and the trolley will be handed over to him after proper entry. Yesterday, the farmers cooperated with us. Proper care is being taken of the detained farmers," DIG Patiala Range said.

The farmers, united under the banners of the All India Kisan Sabha and Bharatiya Kisan Union, staged a protest march to the residence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Karnal.

Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has defended the Aam Aadmi Party-led government's action and said that the action was taken as they wanted to open the Shambhu and Khanauri borders. (ANI)