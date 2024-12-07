Why is accused not being arrested Akali Dal leaders demand action after attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal

Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders on Saturday criticized the Punjab government over the recent attack on party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, demanding immediate action against the accused.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia condemned the incident, saying, "This attack took place in the most sacred site of our religion. Why is the accused not being arrested?"

Daljit Singh Cheema accused the investigation of bias, stating, "The investigative officers are seen roaming around with a history-sheeter. Those who need to be investigated themselves, are investigating this matter. There is absolutely no law and order in Punjab."

The Akali Dal has called for swift action in the case.

Earlier on Friday, two days after a man attempted to open fire at Sukhbir Singh Badal, Bikram Singh Majithia criticized the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government, accusing it of failing to provide adequate security for the party leader. "If the AAP government cannot assure security there (Golden Temple), this shows that nothing is well in the state. Is all well here? No, all is in the well. The law and order is in bad condition in the state under the AAP government," Majithia told ANI.

He compared the incident to Operation Bluestar, saying, "In '84, at Darbar Sahib complex, bullets were fired, and now in '24 bullets were fired again. It is not just about an attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal... The sad part is that someone doing penance, as instructed by the Gurus, was targeted. Can you consider the attacker a Sardar? That person is a monster, a traitor. I also think the spirit of Indira Gandhi is in him."

"Indira Gandhi made the mistake of firing bullets, and now Narain has done the same," he added.

On December 4, an assassination attempt was made on Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple premises. Despite the attack, Badal resumed his service on Thursday, performing 'seva' at Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib under high security.

Narain Singh Chaura, who attempted to shoot the former Deputy Chief Minister, has been sent to three days of police custody by an Amritsar court.

DSP Rashpal Singh stated that Chaura was presented before the court on Thursday, and after hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted three days of remand. "We had applied for more days, but after hearing arguments, three days of remand was given," Singh said. (ANI)