Punjab: School bus carrying children falls into canal in Firozpur

Firozpur: In a tragic incident, a school bus carrying children fell into a canal in Punjab's Firozpur, said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday.

The Chief Minister stated that the administration was present at the spot and engaged in rescue operations. He also prayed for the safety and well-being of everyone.

Taking to social media post on X, Mann wrote, "A tragic news has been received about a private school bus filled with children meeting with an accident in the Sem canal in Firozpur.

The administration teams are present at the scene. I am taking moment-to-moment updates on the relief efforts. I pray to the Almighty for everyone's well-being and safety."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)