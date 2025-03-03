Punjab Police crack down on cybercrime, arrest accused in fake mining website case

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police's Cyber Crime Division has arrested Gaurav Kumar, the main accused in a case involving a fake website impersonating the official portal of the Punjab Government's Mining Department. The accused allegedly issued fraudulent permits for illegal mining, causing a financial loss of Rs40 -50 lakh to the state.

In a post on X, Punjab Police wrote, "In a significant breakthrough, the State Cyber Crime Division has arrested the main accused running a fake website impersonating the Mining Department of the Punjab Government. The main accused, Gaurav Kumar, has been arrested for cloning the Punjab Govt's mining portal. He issued fraudulent permits for illegal mining, causing a loss of Rs40 -50 lakh to the state. The accused, in connivance with a mining businessman, generated 2000+ fake receipts using QR/barcodes to bypass security checks."

"The modus operandi involved generating and issuing fake mining forms, which spoofed the official website, to facilitate the movement of vehicles engaged in illegal mining, causing substantial losses to the state exchequer. He added that FIR is registered, and further investigation is underway to uncover the full nexus! The website backup, along with data containing details of fake receipts, images of vehicles, mining material sources and destinations, and the computer systems used in the offense, has been recovered," the post added on X.

Punjab Police stated that its Cyber Crime Division remains committed to safeguarding digital platforms and taking strict action against cyber fraudsters. The department has reiterated its efforts in preventing online scams and financial crimes.

