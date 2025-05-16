Punjab Police busts ISI-controlled narco smuggling module; 85 kg heroin seized

Chandigarh, May 16 (IANS) In the biggest drug seizure of this year, Punjab Police busted a cross-border ISI-controlled and narco-smuggling module operated by UK-based drug handler Lalli, police said on Friday.

Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, said that police have arrested Lalli’s India-based operative, Amarjot Singh, alias Jota Sandhu, a resident of Bhittewad village Amritsar district, and recovered 85 kg heroin from his possession.

Amarjot was receiving consignments from Pakistan-based smugglers and supplying drugs across Punjab.

His residence served as a major stash point for the network, said DGP Yadav.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing to trace backward and forward linkages.

“We are actively pursuing leads and expect more arrests and recoveries in the coming days,” added DGP Yadav.

With the state’s ongoing war against drugs ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ entering the 75th day on Thursday, the police conducted cordon and search operations (CASOs) at bus stands across the state.

Special Director General of Police, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla, who was personally monitoring this state-level operation, said suspicious people were checked during the operation conducted at all the bus stands in the state.

Besides, police teams have continued their drive against drugs and conducted raids at 486 locations, leading to the arrest of 124 drug smugglers after registration of 83 FIRs across the state.

With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 11,208 within 75 days.

As part of the drive against drugs, in Gurdaspur a bulldozer was used to raze the houses of two drug smugglers, Baljinder and Lakhwinder, constructed illegally on the land of the Water Resource Department at Dida Sansia village.

On this occasion, Senior Superintendent of Police Aaditya said both the accused, whose houses were demolished, have criminal backgrounds with accused Baljinder facing 10 FIRs under the NDPS Act and Excise Act, and accused Lakhwinder facing 12 FIRs under the NDPS Act and Excise Act.

--IANS

vg/rad