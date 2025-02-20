Punjab Police Arrests Drug Smuggler Lovepreet Singh with 3 Kg Heroin in Cross-Border Smuggling Case

Chandigarh: Punjab Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav informed on Thursday that the state police has arrested another drug smuggler and around 3 kg of heroin in the 10 kg heroin recovery case. As per DGP Yadav, the name of the arrested person is Lovepreet Singh and he is the resident of Main Bazar in Attari, Amritsar.

The development happened after the Punjab police busted a cross border drug smuggling racket following the arrest of Harmandeep Singh, who is the resident of Ghumanpura village of Amritsar. A total of 10 kg of drugs was found from his possession. The accused was found in touch with a Pakistan-based-drugs smuggler Chacha Bawa who used drones to deliver his drug consignment across the border.

As per DGP Gaurav Yadav, the police has named Lovepreet Singh as an accused in the 10 kg heroin recovery case. The development happened after arrested accused Harmandeep Singh revealed that he has handed over 3 kg of the drug consignment received from Pakistan to his friend Lovepreet.

DGP Yadav added that the Counter Intelligence (CI) team of Amritsar was constituted was constituted to locate accused Lovepreet and the latter was arrested from the Bus Stop Khasa at Amritsar-Attari GT Road in Amritsar. During the search, Police teams have recovered 3 kg of heroin from his possession.

The DGP said that the recovered heroin was part of a larger consignment smuggled from Pakistan. Further investigations are ongoing to identify other associates involved in this drug smuggling racket, he said.

In this regard, a case FIR No. 8 dated 18.02.2025 has already been registered under sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar.

In another operation, Anti Gangster Task Force Punjab apprehended an associate of terrorist Lakhbir Singh @ Landa Harike. The arrested accused Sukhchain was wanted in a recent attempt to murder case at Bhikhi, Mansa. The Police said the arrested accused has a criminal history with number of criminal cases such as attempt to murder, Arms Act and NDPS Act etc, registered against him. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused was planning to target rival gang members. (ANI)