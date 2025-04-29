Man held in Amritsar with pistols linked to Pakistan-based smuggler

Amritsar: Punjab Police's Counter-Intelligence unit in Amritsar arrested a man and recovered five illegal pistols allegedly supplied through cross-border networks, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Jodhbir Singh, a resident of Naushera in Tarn Taran district, was apprehended following a specific intelligence input, said the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) in a post on X.

Police recovered five pistols from Singh's possession, including two PX5 pistols, one .30 bore pistol (Star marked), and two 9mm Glock pistols.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Jodhbir Singh was allegedly in contact with a Pakistan-based drug smuggler, who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons into India.

An FIR has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar. Punjab Police have initiated further investigations to identify and apprehend Singh's associates, while efforts are also underway to trace the entire backwards and forward linkages of the network.

"Punjab Police remains firmly committed to maintaining peace and harmony across the state," the DGP emphasised in his post.

Earlier, Amritsar Rural Police apprehended two operatives of a terror module along with weapons after a brief encounter near Ramdas city, police said on Monday.

Director General of Police, Punjab - Gaurav Yadav in a post on social media said," In a major success against terror networks, @AmritsarRPolice apprehends two operatives of the Jiwan Fauji terror module after a brief encounter near Ramdas, Amritsar Rural."

"The accused -- Vishal Masih and Lovepreet Singh @ Love, both residents of Jafarkot -- opened fire at police personnel during a chase but were swiftly overpowered with controlled retaliatory action. Weapons and explosives were recovered from their possession," DGP Yadav added.

On April 27, acting on a specific tip-off, Counter-Intelligence Amritsar busted an illegal weapon smuggling module with links to Pakistan. It arrested Abhishek Kumar from Amritsar, recovering seven pistols, four live cartridges (.30 bore), and Rs1,50,000/- from his possession.

The Police said, Australia-based Jassa--who, in close collaboration with Pakistan-based smugglers, orchestrates the smuggling of illegal arms/ammunition through the Indo-Pak border with the help of his local associates Jodhbir Singh and Abhishek Kumar. A preliminary investigation reveals that Abhishek Kumar and Jodhbir Singh are also involved in Hawala transactions, indicating their connection to a broader network engaged in criminal activities. (ANI)