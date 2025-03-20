Hope that in 3-4 hours, roads can be cleared: Patiala SSP on resuming traffic flow

Shambhu Border: Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nanak Singh on Thursday announced that efforts are underway to clear the roads in the area to reopen them to traffic within the next 3-4 hours.

Tents set up by protesting farmers at the Shambu border were dismantled by authorities on Thursday. Singh stated that once the roads are cleared, they will work with authorities from Haryana to determine whether it is safe to resume traffic flow.

Additionally, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will conduct a thorough inspection to ensure the road is secure for travel.

"We hope that in 3-4 hours, the roads can be cleared and we will give go ahead. If Haryana also gives a go-ahead, we can move traffic on this road. We will get a certificate from NHAI as well because they will also carry out checking and tell us if traffic can be allowed to move on this road," he said.

Earlier today, farmers, united under the banners of the All India Kisan Sabha and Bharatiya Kisan Union, staged a protest march to the residence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Karnal.

This came after Punjab Police on Wednesday removed farmers from the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border who were sitting on a protest over various demands.

Police also removed temporary structures erected by farmers at the protest site.

Several farmer leaders including farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal who is on an indefinite fast and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarvan Singh Pandher were detained by the Police.

Reacting to this, Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that the action was taken as they want to open Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

Speaking to ANI, Cheema asserted that the farmers should stage a protest in Delhi or somewhere else as their demands are against the Central government.

"The AAP government and the people of Punjab stood with the farmers when they protested against the three black laws. The demands of the farmers are against the central government. It has been more than a year and the Shambhu and Khanauri borders are closed. The traders, youths of Punjab are very upset. When the traders will do business, the youth will get employment and they will stay away from drugs," he said.

"Today's action has been taken because we want the youth of Punjab to get employment. We want to open Shambhu and Khanauri borders. The demands of the farmers are against the central government and they should stage a protest in Delhi or somewhere else but should not block the roads of Punjab," Harpal Cheema said. (ANI)