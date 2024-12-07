Farmers demands are related to Centre not state Punjab Minister on Dilli Chalo protest march

Chandigarh (Punjab): Punjab Minister of Social Justice, Baljit Kaur, on Saturday criticized the Union Government, holding it responsible for the ongoing farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' protest march, and emphasized that the farmers' demands are direct at the Centre, not the state.

Speaking to ANI, Kaur said, "All the demands of the farmers are related to the central government, not the state government."

Farmers from Punjab have launched a fresh wave of protests at Sambhu border demanding compensation and a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Baljit Kaur highlighted Punjab's efforts to support its farmers and called on the central government to address their grievances. "Punjab is an agriculture-rich state and the central government should take into consideration the demands of farmers. Punjab has tried its best to provide help to farmers," Kaur said.

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said that the farmers "must" meet Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to put forward their needs. "We all know that in our country, the one who has respected farmers the most is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. From time to time, PM Modi and central government have taken various steps for the development of agricultural sector. If there is still something left, farmers must meet the Agricultural Minister and other government officials and put forward their needs," Khandelwal told ANI.

On Friday, farmers launched 'Dilli Chalo' march, demanding a legal guarantee or MSP on crops from the central government.

They were stopped at the Sambhu border by police which used tear gas shells to disperse the protestors.

Several farmers were reportedly injured during the protest, prompting the farmers leaders to call off the march for the day.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher expressed his disappointment, stating that the central government is unwilling to engage in talks with the farmers.

Pandher added that 20 farmers were injured in tear gas shelling by police at the Sambhu border to halt their 'Dilli Chalo' march. (ANI)