Farmer Leader Sarwan Singh Pandher Slams CM Bhagwant Mann Over Targeting Movement

Amritsar: Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Tuesday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, saying that this is the third time in a row he targeted the movement.

This comes after protesting farmers claimed that CM Bhagwant Mann had got "angry" and "provoked" them during a meeting with him in Chandigarh.

"Since last night, senior leaders of nearly 35 unions of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in Punjab were either taken into custody or put under house arrest... This is the third time in a row that Bhagwant Mann has targeted our movement... He (Bhagwant Mann) is the reason Punjab is in this situation..," Pandher told ANI.

CM Mann held the meeting on Monday on persuade farmers who had been sitting on a protest at the Khanauri border in the Sangrur district of the State to call off their protest on March 5.

Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal described Chief Minister Mann as unusually angry, noting that he had never witnessed such an outburst, even in high-level negotiations.

"The meeting was going on well, and we were coming to agreements on several issues. After we came to an agreement on the eighth issue, the CM said he wanted to leave, owing to a doctor's appointment. Then, he asked about our plans for March 5. He said we are holding talks; why do you still want to proceed with the protest? He became very angry and left the meeting saying 'do whatever you want to do'... I have had negotiations at the Prime Minister level but have never seen a leader so angry. We will come to Chandigarh (on 5 March)," he said.

Earlier today, CM Mann said that he cancelled the meeting because the farmers wanted to continue their protest amid the talks.

The Chief Minister further expressed his concerns about the frequent protests and blockades by farmers in the state, saying that these protests, such as "rail roko" and "sadak roko," are causing significant economic losses to the state.

CM Mann further warned that he is not afraid to take action, but as the custodian of 3.5 crore people, he has to consider everyone's interests.

"I told farmers that every day you hold 'rail roko', 'sadak roko' protest...This is causing immense losses to Punjab. The state is facing economic losses. Punjab is becoming a state of 'dharna. ' Don't take my softheartedness into thinking that I do not take action...I am a custodian of 3.5 crore people. I have to look after everyone...In the meeting, I asked them about the protest the day after (on March 5), and they said it would go on. So, I told them, 'What did you make me sit for an hour?' I indeed got up and left...I told them I did not call the meeting out of fear, I have met them earlier too, that I am your friend...But if you tell me that morcha would continue along with the meeting, I cancel the meeting, and you can continue with the morcha," Mann told reporters.

On February 22, as part of the central government's outreach to farmers, three Union Ministers held a meeting with farmers' leaders in Chandigarh, assuring them that they would study the reports and data presented, based on which discussions would proceed on March 19. (ANI)