Veteran Odia actor Uttam Mohanty passes away

Bhubaneswar: Veteran Ollywood actor Uttam Mohanty, renowned for his immense contribution to Odia cinema, has passed away at the age of 66.

The actor, who had been battling liver cirrhosis, succumbed to his illness at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after a prolonged treatment.

Born in 1958 in Baripada, Mayurbhanj, Odisha, Mohanty had a deep connection with the culture and traditions of the region.

He graduated from MPC College before embarking on a remarkable career in the Odia film industry. His film journey began with his debut in 'Abhiman, ' marking the beginning of a career that would span several decades and make him a household name in Odisha.

In early January, Mohanty was admitted to Medanta Hospital after receiving initial treatment in Bhubaneswar.

Due to his deteriorating health, he was airlifted to Delhi, where he spent 20 days under intensive care.

The news of his death has deeply shocked the entertainment industry. Tributes and condolences have poured in from various corners, including senior politicians, fellow artists, and fans.

Sritam Das, Secretary of the Odisha Cine Artists' Association, confirmed that Mohanty's mortal remains will arrive in Bhubaneswar around 11 am today, February 28, 2025, Friday. Fans, admirers, and well-wishers could pay their final respects to the legendary actor. (ANI)