Uttam Mohanty's Demise: Odisha Mourns Loss of Iconic Odia Actor

Bhubaneswar: The Odia film industry and the entire state of Odisha are in mourning following the passing of veteran actor Uttam Mohanty.

The beloved actor, who was known for his dynamic presence on-screen, passed away at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after a prolonged battle with liver cirrhosis. He was 66 years old.

Born in 1958 in Baripada, Mayurbhanj, Odisha, Mohanty began his illustrious career in the Odia film industry with his debut film 'Abhiman. '

After completing his education at MPC College, he rose to prominence, becoming a household name across Odisha for his charismatic roles in numerous successful films.

Uttam Mohanty's death has left a profound impact on the state, with tributes pouring in from all corners.

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, expressed his grief on social media, writing, "I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Odisha's famous and popular actor, Uttam Mohanty. His departure has created a huge void in the Odia art world. His influence will remain in the hearts of the audience forever. I pray for the eternal peace of his soul and offer my condolences to his family."

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Chief Naveen Patnaik also paid tribute, writing, "The passing of Uttam Mohanty, a legend of Odia cinema, has left a lasting void. His legacy in the world of art will continue to inspire future generations. My deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time."

Uttam Mohanty had been undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital since January 8 after his condition worsened despite several days of care in Bhubaneswar.

His health continued to deteriorate over the course of the past 20 days, eventually leading to his untimely demise.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a longtime admirer of the actor, expressed his sorrow, writing, "I am saddened and shocked by the demise of Odisha's prominent actor, Uttam Mohanty. He was not just an artist but like family to me. His immense contributions to Odia cinema and the superhit films like Ramayana, Phulachandan, and Sita Pari Nanditi will forever be remembered."

Baijayant Panda, BJP National Vice-President, expressed his condolences, calling it "the end of an era in Odia cinema " and praised Mohanty's contribution to the industry that made him a household name.

The funeral procession is expected to take place in Bhubaneswar, where his mortal remains will be brought at around 11 am today, February 28, Friday. (ANI)