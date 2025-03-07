Odisha Assembly witnesses uproar as BJD, Congress MLAs stage protests

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly on Friday witnessed chaotic scenes as legislators from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Congress staged separate protests over key issues concerning the state.

BJD MLAs strongly objected to the state government's decision to shift the observance of Panchayati Raj Diwas from March 5 to April 24. Simultaneously, Congress MLAs registered their protest against the alleged rise in crimes against women in the state.

The state BJP government on Monday said it will observe March 5 as the former CM's birth anniversary and not as 'Panchayati Raj Day,' as has been celebrated for decades. Further, there would be no Government holiday on March 5, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Though March 5 has been celebrated as 'Panchayati Raj Divas' in Odisha every year, this time, the day will be observed on April 24, in alignment with the national observance, it said.

"Odisha Govt will no more observe Panchayati Raj Divas on 5th March, Which Is Biju Babu's Birthday . Instead, Panchayati Raj Divas will be observed on April 24. The new date was approved by the CM today. March 5 is the birth anniversary of Odisha's legendary leader, Biju Patnaik. The state BJP government has decided to celebrate March 5 as the birth anniversary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik and not as 'Panchayati Raj Day'. Besides that, the Odisha government has also canceled the holiday on that day," said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a statement.

The move was criticised by former CM Naveen Patnaik who said that the BJP could not take away the love that the people had for Biju Babu.

"You can change the names of awards, deface his statues, change the dates, but you cannot take away the love and affection that the people of Odisha have for Biju Babu. He lives in the people's hearts. These incidents have only increased people's love and respect for Biju Babu. Now, they are trying to change the name of Biju Patnaik International Airport. Can you erase the history that Biju Babu is a freedom fighter and was in jail for India's independence? From how many projects will you erase his legacy?" Naveen Patnaik said.

The Congress had also criticised the Odisha government after it announced to change the date of Panchayati Raj Day from March 5 to April 24. Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das accused the state's BJP government of "disrespecting" Odisha's founder Madhu Babu and former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik. (ANI)