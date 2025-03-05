Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik paid tribute to Biju Patnaik on his 109th birth anniversary

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha CM and State LoP Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday paid tribute to former CM and his father, Biju Patnaik, on his birth anniversary in Bhubaneswar. BJD celebrated the 109th birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik in the party office in Sankha Bhawan.

Former CM and LOP Naveen Patnaik attended the meeting and slammed the BJP government in his speech.

In his speech, Former CM and LOP Naveen Patnaik said, "It is very unfortunate that just after coming to power in Odisha, the BJP Government tried to change the name of the Biju Krida Puraskar. Faced with strong protests from people, they were forced to reverse their decision."

"Recently, there have been shameful incidents across the state of statues of Late Biju Patnaik being broken. But the government has not taken any action against the culprits," Patnaik said.

He further mentioned the date change of Panchayati Raj Diwas, as he said, "And now the decision to change the Panchayati Raj Diwas celebration from 5th March to some other date. Since 1993, March 5 has been celebrated as Panchayati Raj Diwas in Odisha. What is the reason for such a decision ?"

"You can change the names of awards, deface his statues, change the dates, but you cannot take away the love and affection that the people of Odisha have for Biju Babu. He lives in the people's hearts. These incidents have only increased people's love and respect for Biju Babu. Now, they are trying to change the name of Biju Patnaik International Airport. Can you erase the history that Biju Babu is a freedom fighter and was in jail for India's independence? From how many projects will you erase his legacy?" Patnaik said.

Patnaik called all this immature politics and small minds,

"Biju Babu is not just a State Leader or National Leader but an International Leader. He is the pride of India. You cannot change a glorious legacy," he said.

The Biju Janata Dal was founded on December 26, 1997, and named after its legendary leader, Biju Patnaik, the father of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (ANI)