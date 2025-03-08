Army recovers arms and ammunition in special op in Manipur, bunkers destroyed

Imphal: In a series of operations, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles formation under Spear Corps launched intelligence-based operations in the hill and valley districts of Manipur and recovered 114 weapons, Improvised Devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition and war-like stores.

According to a statement, the operation was launched on March 7 in the districts of Bishnupur, Senapati, Thoubal, Jiribam, Chandel, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Imphal East and Imphal West in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP.

Security forces also destroyed bunkers in the Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

Intelligence-based operations in the general area of Grove, southwest of Nepali Basti, in Bishnupur district by the Indian Army and Manipur Police resulted in the recovery of seven weapons comprising two Carbines, two Pistols, two rifles and one improvised mortar, ammunition and war-like stores, the release said.

Similarly, in Chandel district, an intelligence-based search operation resulted in recovery of 55 weapons comprising nine12 bore Single Barrel Rifle, twelve Muzzle loaded Rifle, one 12 mm Single Bore Shot Gun, one Single Barrel rifle, 32 improvised mortars of various calibres, four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition and war like stores.

In Senapti district, on receipt of intelligence of presence of arms and ammunition Assam Rifles formation under Spear Corps, in coordination with Manipur Police launched a joint operation in general area Taphou Kuki and recovered four weapons comprising two bolt-action single-barrel guns, one double-barrel gun, one 12 Bore Single Barrel Rifle.

As per the release, 15 weapons were recovered in an intelligence based joint operation by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in general area Gothol, North West of Kangvai, in Churachandpur district.

In Jiribam district, a joint operation of Assam Rifles and Spear Corps in Ankhasu village resulted in recovery of nine improvised mortars (Pompi). In Imphal East district, in general area Pourabi, Sawombung and Kalika. Indian Army and Manipur Police launched an intelligence-based operation and recovered six weapons.

A Cordon and Search Operation in Khengang village located in 12 Kms North of Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district resulted in recovery of four weapons and destruction of 12 bunkers.

In an intelligence based joint operation in in general area Langmeithek Yerum Ching and Langathel, in Thoubal district, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police recovered eight weapons comprising ammunition and war like stores.

In a similar operation in Moidangpok Khullen (4km SE of New Keithelmanbi) in Imphal West, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police recovered six weapons. (ANI)