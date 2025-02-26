87 illegally held weapons surrendered in Manipur

Imphal: Following the appeal of Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and joint efforts in public awareness by District Police, Assam Rifles and CRPF, people in Manipur have begun surrendering illegally held weapons.

On Tuesday, a total of 87 weapons was surrendered by the public to the following places in Churachandpur, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kangpokpi, Jiribam and Imphal West Districts.

Additionally, the security forces conducted search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

According to a police station, one pompi with 10 ft in length (likely 84mm), and another pompi (likely 51mm improvised Mortar), three pompi bombs (destroyed in situ) and three IEDs (approx 5.5 kg) with detonator (destroyed in situ) were recovered from the general area of H. Monjang village under MRH police station in Tengnoupal District.

Earlier, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the Indian Army, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, visited Manipur on Monday and Tuesday to gain a comprehensive understanding of the situation along the Indo-Myanmar Border (IMB) and insights into the status of ongoing border infrastructure developments in the state, according to a release by the Ministry of Defense.

During his visit, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai called on Governor Bhalla, the State Security Advisor, the Chief Secretary of Manipur and the Director General of Police Manipur.

The DGMO focused on the operational preparedness of the Indian Army, carried out an assessment of the security situation along the Indo-Myanmar Border (IMB), and the current security dynamics in the state, including fringe areas. He also emphasised a 'whole of Government approach' during interactions with key stakeholders. The discussions centred around the normalisation of the prevailing security situation in the state, particularly the need to enhance border management and strengthen security infrastructure along the IMB, the release stated.

Lieutenant General Ghai's visit highlighted the collaborative approach between the military and state officials to implement strategic initiatives aimed at promoting stability and the welfare of the people of Manipur. (ANI)