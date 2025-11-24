Man charred to death as car catches fire in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A person was burnt alive when fire broke out in a car in Hyderabad early Monday morning.

The accident occurred on Outer Ring Road near Shamirpet on the city outskirts.

According to police, the fire broke out in EcoSport car, which was parked by the roadside.

Police suspect that the man had slept in the car with its AC switched on. He was trapped as the fire spread fast and engulfed the entire car.

The car, while on its way to Keesara from Shamirpet, was parked by the roadside near Leonia Restaurant. Alerted by passersby, police rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The car was completely gutted.

A technical malfunction is suspected to have triggered the fire. A case has been registered at Shamirpet Police Station.

The deceased has not yet been identified. The CLUES (Crime Laboratory Ultimate Evidence System) team visited the spot to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire and identify the deceased.

In another incident, an overspeeding car crashed into shops in Alwal. The accident occurred near Select Theatre.

According to police, an Ertiga car rammed into roadside shops and a commercial block. The person driving the car sustained grievous injuries and was shifted to a hospital.

There were no casualties as the shops were closed and there was no one in the shops.

Police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. Police suspect that the man was driving the car under the influence of alcohol.

Hyderabad and its suburbs have been witnessing such incidents despite regular drives to check drunk driving in the limits of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates.

Hyderabad traffic police have warned that drunk driving will lead to imprisonment. During the two-day special drive on November 21 and 22, a total of 535 drivers were caught.

According to police, 430 cases were filed against two-wheelers, 39 against three-wheelers and 66 against four-wheelers and others.

--IANS