Women voters have confidence in state govt, Mahayuti confident of getting majority: Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe asserted that after the implementation of the Ladli Behan scheme women voters have trust in the state government and Mahayuti is confident of getting the majority.

Neelam Gorhe said, "In Maharashtra polls this year there is lot of awareness among women. There is lot of talk about the Ladli Behan scheme. Women karyakartas are being sent in 40 constituencies to every household to bring awareness about the work being done by the Mahayuti government. The workers have visited 30,000 households. Women were waiting for the arrival of these workers. The women voters have now got trust in the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. We are confident of getting the majority."

She further said that the opposition is playing the role of defaming the state government.

"Under the Modi government the state government has built Atal Setu, sea link, water grid Marathwada. Mahayuti is working to fulfil the dreams of Balasaheb Thackeray, founder of Shiv Sena. Congress did not fulfill Ladli Behna scheme. Women have got their installment and Mahayuti govt has shown it how to do. Women work for very less wages and they work in the house and outside also. To call the scheme as bribe by the opposition is not justified," she added.

Mahayuti government has transferred 5 installments of the Ladli Behen scheme until now.

Earlier CM Shinde had said that the money for the Ladli Behen scheme for the month of November was transfered to the bank account in October itself.

"The money for the Ladli Behen scheme should not be stopped because of the Model Code of Conduct, that is why we gave the November money in October. Elections are on November 20, results are on 23. After that, we will give the money for December in November because our intentions are very clear. Ask my Ladli Behna as how they are getting benifitted by Rs 1500. I belong to a poor farmer family. I have seen poverty. I used to think that whenever I would get the power, I would do something for my beloved sisters, mothers, farmers, brothers and senior citizens... As soon as I got the power, I told both my deputy CMs what we had to do and we did," he added.

The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with votes for all 288 constituencies to be counted on November 23.

The opposition MVA coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), seeks to reclaim power in the state, challenging the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42. (ANI)