"Vinod Tawde being defamed, planned conspiracy to trap him": Maharashtra BJP Chief

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India]: Maharashtra BJP President and party's candidate from Kamthi, Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday expressed strong support for BJP leader Vinod Tawde and called the allegations of 'cash distribution' against him a "well-planned conspiracy".

Bawankule said Tawde was being defamed through wrong means and expressed confidence that the Election Commission will clear the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Bawankule said, "I appeal to the people of Maharashtra to come out and cast their votes in large numbers. I expect 100% voting today. The elected government is going to work for 14 crore people of the state for the next 5 years...Vinod Tawde is being defamed by the wrong means. it is a planned conspiracy to trap Vinod Tawde...The Election Commission will clear everything..."

On alleged 'cash for vote' controversy around BJP leader Vinod Tawde, Maharashtra Minister & NCP candidate for the Parli constituency, Dhananjay Munde said, "All of this is false. Vinod Tawde didn't indulge in any cash for vote. He had a meeting...Senior leaders of the BJP and he have clearly said earlier that nothing like this has happened."

Notably, BJP leader Vinod Tawde has been accused of distributing money. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate has claimed that a bag containing Rs 5 crores in cash was found with Tawde at a hotel in Virar East.

Speaking to ANI Shrinate said, "Vinod Tawde is not an ordinary worker but national general secretary of BJP. Why was he in a hotel in Virar East? A bag and Rs 5 crores in cash was recovered from him. Is this not a way to influence elections? He needs to answer why he had Rs 5 crores with him. Vinod Tawde needs to say why was he distributing money?"

Meanwhile, a separate controversy has emerged involving Congress leaders Supriya Sule and Nana Patole.

Notably, retired IPS officer Ravindranath Patil from Pune has accused Supriya Sule and Nana Patole of being involved in a cryptocurrency fraud case from 2018, claiming that the funds from this fraud were used for election campaigns.

These allegations have surfaced amid the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly elections, which are being held in a single phase on November 20. (ANI)