UBT Sena's Sanjay Raut Calls for Removal of All Bangladeshis After Saif Ali Khan Stabbing

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the Saif Ali Khan stabbing attack accused was confirmed to be a native of Bangladesh by Mumbai police, saying that all Bangladeshis should be 'removed' from the country.

Raut said that all Bangladeshis should be removed and it should begin with Sheikh Hasina, the ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister who has been taking asylum in India since last year.

The Shiv Sena also demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"...Who is saying he is a Bangladeshi? The BJP? They are claiming that the attack on Saif Ali Khan is an international conspiracy. What is the international conspiracy? An actor has been attacked and the people should be told the truth... If he is a Bangladeshi, then the central government is responsible. It is Amit Shah's responsibility and he should resign," Raut told media persons.

"All Bangladeshis should be removed and it should begin with Sheikh Hasina, who has been given asylum. They are only creating fear because of the Mumbai municipal elections... When we wanted to speak against Bangladeshis in the Parliament, the BJP stopped us, citing international ties... 10 days ago they accused Saif Ali Khan of love jihad, and now they are worried about him... His son's name is Taimur. Their people spoke ill of him also. PM Modi gained the information and now Taimur is a symbol of love for them," he added.

The Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident occurred on January 16, during which the actor was attacked at his Bandra residence. The 'Hum Tum' actor sustained serious injuries, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

Mumbai police have caught the accused, identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who they claim is a native of the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh.

As per the police statement, the accused entered the residence of the renowned actor with the intent to commit theft. The case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, veteran actress and mother of actor Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, was spotted arriving at Lilavati Hospital on Monday morning, where the actor has been admitted following a stabbing attack that took place at his Bandra residence last week.

Other family members, including wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, daughter Sara Ali Khan, son Ibrahim, and others, have been regularly visiting the hospital to check on his condition. (ANI)