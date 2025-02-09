Two Development Centers to Boost Vidarbha's Growth: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday attended the closing ceremony of the Advantage Vidarbha 2025.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Fadnavis said that two centers of development would be established in Vidarbha, one in Nagpur and the other in Amravati.

Further, he stated that these development centers would have a positive impact in the nearby districts.

"We want to ensure development in every area...We will establish two centres of development in Vidarbha- one will be in Nagpur and the other in Amravati...This will have a very positive impact on the nearby districts..." Fadnavis said at the closing ceremony.

He also requested Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for organizing a business conclave in Vidarbha dedicated to tourism to showcase the opportunities and possibilities in the field.

"There are huge possibilities in the field of tourism and I would like to request Nitin ji that in the coming days, we want to organize a business conclave dedicated to tourism in Vidarbha through which we will be able to showcase the tourism opportunities and possibilities in the field of tourism here..."

Advantage Vidarbha in it's second edition is a premier platform for fostering industrial development, business opportunities and investments in Vidarbha as a part of Maharashtra.

Organized under the aegis of 'Khasdar Audyogik Mahotsav' by the Association for Industrial Development (AID), the event seeks to promote Vidarbha's emergence as a global hub for innovation, enterprise and industrialization.

Focus has been paid on Vidarbha's strategic advantages and immense growth potential.

The summit aims to attract national and international stakeholders which includes policymakers, investors, industrialists, entrepreneurs and academicians. (ANI)