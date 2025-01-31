Two Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Mumbai for Illegal Stay and Fake Documents

Mumbai: Mumbai's Versova police arrested two Bangladeshi citizens for illegally entering India and residing in Mumbai, officials said on Friday. Fake documents were also recovered from them.

Police have taken them into custody and initiated further investigation into their activities and how they managed to acquire the forged documents.

Earlier on Thursday, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of Thane Police arrested four women of Bangladeshi origin for illegally residing in the Manor Pada area of Thane West.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Shazida Khatoon (38), Shalina Mulla (50), Ratna Khatoon (40), and Reshma Dhali (40).

On January 22, three Bangladeshi nationals were sentenced to imprisonment and fined by the 8th Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Mumbai after being found guilty of illegally entering India and residing with forged documents.

The judgment was pronounced by Addl CJM Kanchan Zanwar, based on evidence presented by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police.

According to a release from the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police, the case began on April 24, 2024, when the Criminal Intelligence Squad, under the leadership of Police Station Incharge Milind Kathe, received confidential information about Bangladeshi nationals entering India without proper travel documents.

These individuals were alleged to have forged Indian citizenship documents and were residing illegally in Mumbai.

Last year in December, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that a detention centre would be built in Mumbai to keep illegal Bangladeshi migrants as they could not be held in jails directly.

CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "In recent times we have seen that in drug cases, illegal entry cases, illegal Bangladeshis, they are all foreign nationals and they cannot be kept directly in our jails. They have to be kept in detention camps, so BMC has given us land to build detention camps. But that land does not conform to the norms of detention camps. So we have asked BMC for another land. So, a good detention centre will be built in Mumbai" (ANI)