Shiv Sena, NCP support Maha Governor’s nomination for Vice President

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) BJP allies Shiv Sena and NCP have extended their support to the nomination of Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan as the NDA candidate for the upcoming Vice President’s election.

Shiv Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in his post on X, said, “On behalf of the Shiv Sena party, I announce support for the candidacy of the respected Radhakrishnan, who has long experience in parliamentary work as a Member of Parliament and deep knowledge of administrative work as a Governor.”

He further stated, “By selecting the Honourable Governor of Maharashtra, Shri @CPRGuv ji, as the candidate for the post of Vice President, the National Democratic Alliance under the leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodi has duly honored an experienced, wise, honest, and patriotic personality in the political field. Also, heartfelt congratulations on the nomination for the Vice President post. Since his victory in this election is certain, I extend my best wishes that his tenure as Vice President be successful and that his career be remarkable for the bright future of the country.”

NCP President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also took to X and said, “Congratulations to incumbent Maharashtra Governor Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan ji on being announced as NDA’s candidate for the Vice Presidential election. I am sure once elected, his long standing experience and dedication will only enrich this high constitutional office. Wishing him the very best.”

Praful Patel, NCP's Working President and MP, also took to X to announce the party’s support for Governor Radhakrishnan’s nomination.

“On behalf of my party, the Nationalist Congress Party, and myself, we wholeheartedly welcome and support the decision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and the NDA in nominating such an experienced and respected leader, whose contributions in public life make him most suited for this august office. Heartiest congratulations to Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra, Shri CP Radhakrishnan ji, on being declared as the NDA’s Vice Presidential candidate,” he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan and greeted and congratulated him on being announced as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Vice President of India.

--IANS

sj/dpb