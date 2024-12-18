Sharad Pawar Meets PM Modi, Gifts Pomegranates Amid Maharashtra Election Fallout

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister Sharad Pawar, along with a group of farmers, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Wednesday.

Sharad Pawar, accompanied by pomegranate farmers from Satara and Faltan, met with PM Modi and presented him with a box of pomegranates.

Sharad Pawar emphasized that "they did not have political discussions in the meeting."

Meanwhile, the NCP-SCP chief also met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and presented him with pomegranates.

"Shri Sharad Pawar ji, Hon'ble Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) called on Hon'ble Vice-President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Parliament House today," Vice-President of India posted on X.

This meeting comes after Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

In the elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory by winning 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also made notable gains, winning 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback, with Congress securing just 16 seats. Its alliance partner, Shiv Sena (UBT), won 20 seats, while the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) managed only 10 seats. (ANI)