Saif Ali Khan Injured in Scuffle with Intruder at Mumbai Residence; Investigation Underway

Mumbai: In a disturbing incident late Wednesday night, actor Saif Ali Khan was injured during a scuffle with an intruder at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra area.

Mumbai Police's Crime Branch officials arrived at the location to investigate the matter, as the actor is currently receiving medical treatment at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

The attack took place at the 'Satguru Sharan' building, where Khan resides. According to police reports, the intruder initially had a confrontation with Khan's maid.

As the actor intervened to defuse the situation, the intruder became aggressive, resulting in a scuffle.

During the scuffle, Khan sustained injuries.

A message from Saif Ali Khan's PR team confirmed the incident, describing it as an attempted burglary.

The message read, "There was an attempted burglary at Mr. Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter."

Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the attack. Deputy Commissioner of Police Dixit Gedam commented, "The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is ongoing."

The actor was taken to Lilavati Hospital for medical attention, where he is currently undergoing treatment. His condition remains under observation following surgery.

The incident has aroused reactions from fellow celebrities. Actress Pooja Bhatt expressed her worries on social media, urging Mumbai Police to increase security in Bandra.

"Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice We need more Police presence in Bandra. The city & especially the queen of the suburbs, have never felt so unsafe before," she wrote.

Chef Kunal Kapoor also took to Instagram, sharing his shock at the attack. "Stunned to hear about the attack on Saif. Praying for his speedy recovery. #saif #saifalikhan," he posted.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Devara Part 1, an action-packed film that debuted in September 2024, featuring Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

Additionally, Khan is set to star in the highly anticipated heist thriller Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter, where he will face off against Jaideep Ahlawat's character in a tense battle. (ANI)