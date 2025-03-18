Request people of Maharashtra to maintain peace: Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad

New Delhi: Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad on Tuesday urged the people of Maharashtra to maintain peace and said that some people are trying to damage the social atmosphere of the state.

"I request the people of Maharashtra to maintain peace... Maharaja Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a leader who went ahead, keeping everyone together... Some people are trying to damage the social atmosphere in Maharashtra... The politics is leaned towards religion. The statements coming from the political leaders in unacceptable," Gaikwad told ANI.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde appealed to the people to maintain peace in the state and said that the police are investigating if the incident was a "pre-planned conspiracy."

"The incident which occurred in Nagpur is unfortunate. Police are investigating if this was a pre-planned conspiracy. 4 DCP level officers were injured in this incident. The CM is reviewing the situation. Police have said that many people came from outside. Petrol bombs were also hurled. It is unfortunate that the Police were also attacked. Strict action will be taken in this incident. I appeal to all to maintain peace," Eknath Shinde told reporters.

He further said that people should not try and incite violence between two communities.

"Who is Aurangzeb? Is he a saint? Has he done any good work? One should read the history of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and watch Chhava movies. They tortured Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj for 40 days. Aurangzeb was a traitor. Aurangzeb's grave is a blot on Maharashtra. The protestors are protesting for the pride of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. No one in Maharashtra will tolerate those who support Aurangzeb," he added.

A curfew has been imposed in multiple areas of Nagpur city under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following tensions over the demand to remove Aurangzeb's grave, read an official Maharashtra police notification.

According to the official order issued by Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, the restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

The curfew applies to police station limits in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodharanagar, and Kapilnagar.

As stated in the order, on March 17, around 200 to 250 members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal gathered near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Mahal, Nagpur, to support removing Aurangzeb's grave. The protesters raised slogans demanding the grave's removal and displayed a symbolic green cloth filled with cow dung cakes.

Later, at 7:30 pm, around 80 to 100 people reportedly gathered in Bhaldarpura, creating tension and disrupting law and order. The order notes that the gathering caused distress to the public and affected the movement of people on the roads.

The order stated that the police had imposed a "communication ban (curfew)" in affected areas under Section 163 to prevent further incidents and maintain peace.

The police have been authorised to close roads in affected areas to maintain law and order. Anyone violating the curfew "remains punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)." (ANI)