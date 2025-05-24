Raj and Uddhav Thackeray Reunite to Revive a Unified Shiv Sena

"Better Late, Rather, Now, Finally, Than Never"...finally, after a lot of dilly-dallying, vacillation whether to or not to, unanimous consent in utmost consensus on both's "unto their death" unity here amid till now inherently warring Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray, their respective Shiv Sena entities.

Now, in what is being assertively described as both "guardian" Thackerays, Uddhav, Amit, have decided to unite amid themselves as before when they were singularly one under the banner of the single Shiv Sena, unlike now when there are more than three-four fully active factions of that single party, have decided to do away with once and for all their respective egoccentrics, egoism, egomaniac-cism and conjoin with each other resulting in to a single Shiv Sena as always before.

Both now, due to their individual personalities, are almost out in the woods resembling gone with the wind unlike before when they were single entity, ruled the very roost in entire Mumbai, the whole of Maharashtra --- its entire whole of Marathwada, Vidarbha, Western Maharashtra, Konkan regions --- state around it in utmost monopoly.

None then dared even look at eyes to eyes with whether Uddhav or Raj, both being "natural Shivaji Maharaj in their own right in entire Maharashtra, its every nook and corner".

Predictably, naturally, almost all political parties --- whether of state or national levels --- in the state remained at guard from the two Thackerays' undulated might, monopoly, complete control with no chasm of any kind whatsoever.

Their grip, control, clout, (strangle)hold then was 100% complete, recall innumerable many.

No "leakage" of any kind then in the then united Shiv Sena from all throughout the Maharashtra state, then under complete control of the United Shiv Sena, a "mast-mast party for all, by all, of all Marathi, Mumbaikar of every hue".

But, as their luck would have it, unabashedly admit numerous fully knowledgeable many unflinchingly, their superciliousness was short lived as they split to satisfy their respective "leonine egos".

In the beginning days after their split --- that was absolutely unbelievable initially, it was so-so but as they began losing elections after elections, they began becoming dwarfed, midgeted...

Their door-to-door support in the state erased. The Marathis did not like their split. They continued preferring to see them united along with their sons Aaditya s/o Uddhav, Amit s/o Raj.

In fact, the Marathis wanted to see Amit, Aaditya to be today's bosses of Shiv Sena letting Uddhav, Raj retire, later be advisors to them.

That's what is happening now or about to take place any moment now, assertively assess many Maharashtrians.

They are very hopeful that by the time next any elections of any level comes about in the entire Maharashtra state, the Thackerays will be united far before that leading the "united" Shiv Sena contest those elections unitedly to keep the votes in their favour 'single', 'united', and, "easily win the polls as before always", describe many.

No wonder, assert many, Better Late, Rather, Now, Finally, Than Never...