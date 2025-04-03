Pune woman hires contract killers to murder fiance after pre-wedding photoshoot

Pune: A shocking incident has surfaced in Pune where a woman gave Supari (contract to kill) to eliminate her husband-to-be to avoid marrying him, said a senior police official on Thursday.

The couple had recently gotten engaged, and their families had also conducted a pre-wedding photoshoot ahead of their marriage. However, instead of peacefully calling off the wedding, the bride-to-be, a resident of Ahilyanagar near Pune, allegedly masterminded a plot to eliminate her fiance.

According to the Police, "The accused, Mayuri Sunil Dangde from Shrigonda taluka in Ahilyanagar district, was engaged to Sagar Jaysing Kadam, a hotel cook from Mahi Jalgaon in Karjat taluka. Unwilling to proceed with the marriage, she, along with co-accused Sandeep Gawde, paid Rs 1.5 lakh to have Kadam attacked".

Following an investigation, Yavat police from Pune Rural Police arrested five individuals linked to the case, while Mayuri Dangde remains absconding. The arrested suspects have been identified as Aditya Shankar Dangde, Sandeep Dada Gawde, Shivaji Ramdas Jare, Suraj Digambar Jadhav, and Indrabhan Sakharam Kolpe, all residents of the Ahilyanagar district.

The attack took place on February 27 near a hotel in the Khangaon Phata area under the jurisdiction of Yavat police in the Daund Tehsil of the Pune district. Kadam was intercepted by a group of assailants who attacked him with wooden sticks before fleeing the scene. He later filed a complaint with the police and received treatment for his injuries at a hospital.

During interrogation, Aditya Shankar Dangde confessed to orchestrating the attack along with his accomplices. Authorities have also seized a white car used in the crime.

Further investigation is underway by Pune Rural Police. (ANI)