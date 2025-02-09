Mumbai Police Arrests 16 Bangladeshi Intruders in Major Crackdown Across Several Locations

Mumbai: Mumbai Police under the orders of Deputy Commissioner of Police Praveen Mundhe, conducted searches in Mankhurd, Vashi Naka, Kalamboli, Panvel, Kopri Thane, Kalyan, Mumbra and apprehended 16 Bangladeshi intruders on Monday.

Mumbai Police said, "Under the orders of Dr Praveen Mundhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mumbai Zone-1, 14 teams from police stations within Zone-1 conducted searches in Mankhurd, Vashi Naka, Kalamboli, Panvel, Kopri Thane, Kalyan, Mumbra and has apprehended 16 Bangladeshi intruders. Authorities have registered new cases against those with no prior record, while those already facing charges will have this added to their existing files. The investigation is still underway."

Earlier Mumbai's RCF Police on Friday arrested seven Bangladeshi citizens who were living illegally in Chembur's Mahul village for the last five years.

The Bangaldeshi nationals -three men and four women were arrested, as per the Mumbai Police.

A case has been registered against all the arrested.

On February 6, the Nashik Police arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals after a team from the Central Crime Branch raided a construction site acting on confidential information, said police.

After the raid suspects were taken into custody as they failed to provide proof of Indian citizenship.

The operation is part of the ongoing campaign by Nashik police to identify and apprehend illegal immigrants of Bangladeshi origin.

Sharing details of the crackdown, Commissioner Sandeep Karnik said, "Nashik police are running a campaign to identify and capture the illegal immigrants of Bangladeshi origin. Last week, information was received that some Bangladeshi citizens are working among 600 people at a construction site... Our team secretly investigated and upon interrogating 8 suspects, it was verified that they are Bangladeshis..."

"We are investigating how they entered India and got Indian documents. We have confiscated mobile phones, Aadhar Cards, PAN cards. All the details are being investigated by the Nashik Police and we are progressing in the investigation with the involvement of ATS, state intelligence department. We are also investigating their past activity to find out whether they are involved in criminal or anti-national activity along with other investigating agencies," the police official added further. (ANI)