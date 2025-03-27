Mumbai: Police arrest 17 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay

Mumbai: The police in Mumbai have arrested 17 Bangladeshi nationals for living illegally in India after they failed to provide proof of Indian citizenship. The arrests were made by Shivajinagar and RCF police, who are now conducting further investigations.

Acting on confidential information, a team from Shivajinagar Police Station detained eight suspected individuals in a trap operation on March 24, 2025. A case has been registered against them under several sections of the Pass (Entry into India) Rules 1950 and the Foreign Nationals Act 1946.

The RCF police, on March 25, detained nine more individuals, including four men and five women, after receiving similar confidential information. Upon interrogation, it was confirmed that they were also Bangladeshi nationals.

The police have taken legal action against these foreign nationals for residing in India without valid documents, and investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of their stay and activities.

Recently, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sought an umbrella probe in the cases of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants staying in the country.

A senior officer informed that in a recent meeting, instructions have been passed to all states and UTs to investigate the cases of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants as umbrella cases and identify the persons who have helped the illegal immigrants in obtaining documents to generate Aadhar and other documents pertaining to the citizenship of India.

The officer added that in some cases, it has been found that the documents were prepared for the purpose of travel to European countries or the Middle East, and the persons didn't stay for long in India.

The investigation officers have been instructed to also identify the persons who have helped the illegal immigrant in generating documents and make them accused in the case. During the investigation, it has been instructed to identify the loopholes used to generate documents.

All suspicious aadhar cards have been sent for re-verification, which includes scrutiny of the documents submitted for aadhar generation.

In a meeting with Aadhar officials, they have been asked to pass instructions to all aadhar centers to inform the police in case they find any person trying to modify or generate aadhar on suspicious documents.

In case of confirmation of illegal Bangladeshi nationals, the persons will be kept in the detention centre, and FRRO will be informed to facilitate their safe return as per protocols. (ANI)