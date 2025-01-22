Mumbai Court Sentences 3 Bangladeshi Nationals for Forging Documents and Illegal Entry

Mumbai: Three Bangladeshi nationals were sentenced to imprisonment and fined by the 8th Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Mumbai after being found guilty of illegally entering India and residing with forged documents.

The judgment was pronounced by Addl CJM Kanchan Zanwar, based on evidence presented by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police.

According to a release from the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police, the case began on April 24, 2024, when the Criminal Intelligence Squad, under the leadership of Police Station Incharge Milind Kathe, received confidential information about Bangladeshi nationals entering India without proper travel documents.

These individuals were alleged to have forged Indian citizenship documents and were residing illegally in Mumbai.

A team was sent to Vishnu Magar, opposite Hala Colony, RCF, where the accused were detained. A case was registered under sections 465, 466, 467, 471, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with provisions of the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1950, Foreign Nationals Order, 1948, and the Foreigners Act, 1946. The investigation, led by Police Inspector Dilip Tejankar, resulted in the filing of a charge sheet in court.

The court sentenced the accused to imprisonment and imposed fines under multiple sections, including sections 465, 468, and 471 of IPC (which deal with forgery and use of forged documents), and violations under the Passport Act and Foreigners Act.

Since January 1, 2025, special operations have led to the registration of 28 cases, the arrest of 42 Bangladeshi nationals, and the seizure of fake documents, including 14 Aadhaar cards, four PAN cards, four voter ID cards, and three Bangladeshi passports.

Moreover, an Indian citizen found aiding the infiltrators has also been arrested, the release said.

Earlier, the anti-terror squad (ATS) of Maharashtra arrested 60 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants across the entire state in the year 2024. In December 2024 alone, the ATS managed to arrest 43 Bangladeshi nations residing illegally, a release said. According to the Maharashtra ATS, the Bangladeshi nationals were using fake documents, including Aadhar cards, PAN cards and Voter ID cards. (ANI)