Maharashtra Secures Record Rs 6.25 Lakh Cr Investments on Day 1 of WEF 2025

Davos: Maharashtra achieved a historic milestone on the first day of the World Economic Forum in Davos, securing investment agreements worth Rs6,25,457 crore.

The record-breaking deals, facilitated under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, underscore the state's investor-friendly policies and immense growth potential.

Among the key announcements, the Tata Group committed to investing Rs30,000 crore in Maharashtra. Chief Minister Fadnavis met Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran during the summit and highlighted the state's strategic advantages for expanding their operations. This significant investment further solidifies the Tata Group's longstanding relationship with the state.

Fadnavis also engaged with global business leaders to attract investments. During his meeting with Carlsberg Group CEO Jacob Arup Andersen, the company expressed its willingness to invest in Maharashtra, with the Chief Minister assuring them full cooperation.

Similarly, MA Yusuf Ali, Managing Director of Lulu Group, conveyed his interest in setting up projects in Nagpur and expanding the group's retail presence across the state.

In addition, the Chief Minister held discussions with Renew Power's President and CEO, Sumant Sinha, about a 15,000 MW pipeline and a wind power project in Beed district. These initiatives highlight Maharashtra's focus on renewable energy and its commitment to sustainability.

He also met Shinder Electric India Managing Director and CEO Deepak Sharma. Discussions were held on the World Bank-assisted ITI empowerment program in the state and cooperation in the use of AI in the energy sector. He also spoke about his plans to expand in Ahilyanagar and Nashik.

He also met Mastercard, APAC President Laing Hai. The Chief Minister discussed agriculture, food processing, international shipping and financial sectors with Louis Dreyfus CEO Michael Glenchi.

Discussions were held on increasing cooperation in the agriculture sector. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also met Cognizant CEO Ravikumar S.

The largest deal announced was with the JSW Group, which will invest a staggering Rs 3 lakh crore in areas such as steel, renewable energy, cement, infrastructure, and electric vehicles (EVs).

This partnership is set to generate 10,000 jobs in Maharashtra, specifically in Nagpur and Gadchiroli. Chief Minister Fadnavis thanked Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of JSW, for his commitment to Maharashtra's growth.

In another groundbreaking move, the state secured its first-ever agreement for Gadchiroli, a district that has traditionally seen less industrial development. The Kalyani Group will invest Rs 5,200 crore in defence, steel, and EV sectors, creating 4,000 jobs. (ANI)