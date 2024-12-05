Maharashtra people want to go forward with vision of PM Modi's Viksit Bharat BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari

New Delhi: Calling the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) a "Maha Vinash Aghadi," BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Thursday said that the people of Maharashtra want to go forward with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat'.

"It is a proud day in Maharashtra today. Devendra Fadnavis will take oath and two deputy CMs will also be taking oath. PM Modi is going to attend the oath ceremony which shows the victory of development. 'Maha Vinash Aghadi', which was trying to divide the society of Maharashtra...who was trying for vote jihad, this is a day for them to introspection. People of Maharashtra want to go forward with the vision of PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat'," Bhandari told ANI.

Party Spokesperon Shehzad Poonawalla said that those questioning the Maharashtra government and EVM's are against the constitution.

" NDA, under the leadership of PM Modi, today Devendra Fadnavis's govt will take the oath. For the next 5 years, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde will give a progressive, developing govt for Maharashtra...some people are still raising questions instead of accepting people's mandate...they are insulting people and levying allegations on EVMs...they are against Constitution," he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Thursday.

Two deputy chief ministers, NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, will also be sworn in at the ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

While, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback with Congress winning just 16 seats. Its alliance partner, Shiv Sena (UBT), won 20 seats, while the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) secured only 10 seats. (ANI)