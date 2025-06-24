Maharashtra Cabinet clears 802 km Shaktipeeth Expressway

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday approved the much-debated 802-km six-lane Shaktipeeth Expressway connecting 18 pilgrimage sites, including three and a half Shaktipeeths, two Jyotirlingas and Pandharpur Ambajogai in the state.

The project cost is estimated at Rs 86,300 crore and will pass through 12 districts.

The state-run Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation is the nodal agency for its development.

The cabinet cleared a provision of Rs 20,000 crore for the project design and land acquisition.

The expressway has been proposed from Pawanar in Wardha district to Patradevi in Sindhudurg district. This will reduce the travel time from the present 18 to 20 hours to just 8-10 hours.

According to the government sources, it aims to boost tourism, regional development, and provide easier access to spiritual sites. The expressway will pass through three Shakti Peethas of Mahalaxmi (Kolhapur), Tulja Bhawani (Dharashiv) and Patradevi (Goa), two Jyotirlingas of Aundha Nagnath (Hingoli) and Parli Vaijnath (Beed), historic town of Pandharpur, which houses the Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Mandir.

Last week, Chief Minister Fadnavis had directed the Finance Department to allocate Rs 12,000 crore required in connection with land acquisition for the proposed Shaktipeeth Expressway.

"Delays in projects lead to major cost escalations. All agencies concerned have been assigned specific timelines, and strict adherence to these is necessary. The land acquisition process must be treated with seriousness and executed in mission mode," he said.

CM Fadnavis, who has been a strong advocate of the Shaktipeeth Expressway, claimed the project will open up new opportunities and transform the state.

He clarified that the government will not force the project on anyone, saying that the government will sit and understand the issues of farmers. While a section of farmers is protesting, another lot has plans to have gatherings to show their support for the project, he noted.

Today's Cabinet approval comes amid strong protests by opposition parties, farmers and villagers who claimed that the proposed highway will damage their irrigated farmlands and is being planned for the benefit of contractors.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi has been opposing the project, claiming that it will affect farmers badly and benefit contractors.

The opposition parties are expected to take up the issue during the upcoming Monsoon Session of the state legislature, starting June 30 in Mumbai.

The Mahayuti government, ahead of state Assembly elections last year, had put on hold the land acquisition for the expressway in the wake of strong protests, especially from Kolhapur district. The Mahayuti partners BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, had feared an electoral loss if the land acquisition had been carried out. However, the government has revived it now.

