Maharashtra: Aditya Thackeray-led Yuva Sena clean sweeps Mumbai University senate polls, wins all 10 seats

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray-led Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the party, has won all 10 seats in the senate elections of the University of Mumbai.

The elections in the university were held after a delay on September 24, following a Bombay High Court directive.

Speaking on the occasion, Aditya Thackeray said, "All other organizations, including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) affiliated to the BJP, were wiped out. There was a celebration in Matoshree. All this happened because of the loyal Shiv Sainiks. You all have shown what loyalty means. We will continue to serve the students."

"We have begun the victory. Similarly, we continued this series of victory in the Assembly elections too. The government, out of fear, kept this election hanging for two years. People have faith in Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray. Thanks to all the voters, our workers," Thackeray added.

People were seen celebrating with the Yuva Sena Chief at Matoshree, the residence of Uddhav Thackeray, after sweeping the polls.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that the Mumbai University is a very big historical institution, and for two years, the BJP and the Chief Minister have been trying to stop elections there.

"The date of the election was announced twice but out of fear the government and ABVP kept postponing the elections, then the election was held by the order of the High Court and Shiv Sena won it. This shows that the youth of Maharashtra is standing with Shiv Sena, women are with Shiv Sena. This victory is also important because these votes cannot be bought. And here voting is done on the ballot paper and not on EVM, so no tampering can happen there," Raut said.

Earlier, Terming the Maharashtra government "cowardly", Raut alleged that the Shinde Government postponed the elections after learning that Shiv Sena (UBT) was poised to win.

"They have postponed the Mumbai University senate elections twice. The government got scared and postponed the elections. They don't have the guts to fight the elections," Raut stated.

—ANI