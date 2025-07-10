Maha Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC engage in verbal duel, issue threats in state council

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) The Maharashtra Legislative Council on Thursday witnessed a verbal duel between the Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai and Shiv Sena UBT MLC Anil Parab over the issue of reservation in housing schemes.

However, the ugly war of words between the two later turned into hurling abuses and giving threats to each other.

Shambhuraj Desai and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab clashed after the latter demanded that a law be made to ensure housing reservation for Marathi people in Mumbai.

As Desai questioned why it was not brought when Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister, both sides targeted each other. Desai threatened Parab that he would teach him a lesson outside the house. After this, amid chaos in the House and Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe adjourned the council for 10 minutes.

Raising a starred question in the House, MLC Anil Parab claimed that he has been raising the issue of neglecting houses for Marathi people in Mumbai.

"Will the state government make a law so that the builders in every new building in Mumbai should reserve 40 per cent of the houses for Marathi people?" Parab asked.

Responding to this question, Desai said, "It is our feeling that Marathi people should get respect in Mumbai, just as you feel. And we will do everything possible to achieve it. But why was this law not made during your government from 2019 to 2022? Your government ignored the Marathi people," Desai said.

The opposition reacted strongly to the statement.

"You were also a minister in our government, so what were you doing then? When you were in the government, you were plotting how to commit gaddari (treason)", Parab said.

Angered by Parab's reference to the word traitor, Desai threatened, "Who are you to call me a traitor? You were licking the boots (of Thackeray). Come out and I will show you", he threatened Parab.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has been using the word traitor to all Sena MLAs who had joined the rebellion of Eknath Shinde, which led to the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray government and Shinde becoming the Chief Minister.

As the exchange caused a commotion in the house, Gorhe adjourned the proceedings of the house for 10 minutes. After the house reassembled, Gorhe ordered to remove the exchange between the two from the proceedings.

